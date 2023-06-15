Goodbye spring, hello weekend: 7 season-ending events happening in Vancouver
There are three “f-words” guiding the last weekend of spring in Vancouver—family, free and fun. Halfway through the month, this lineup of festivities in the city is fully stacked.
STRATHCONA BLOCKS PARTY
Nestled between Chinatown and Commercial Drive, four blocks of the Strathcona neighbourhood will be devoted to partying this Saturday.
The Strathcona Blocks Party will feature local music, food trucks, artwork and vendors and is free to attend.
In the 600 block, art lovers can peruse exhibitions at the Fazakas and Mónica Reyes galleries. Forastera Vintage will have selected pieces available to browse and buy, or you can head to Coastal Eden Café for a coffee and sweet treat.
Then head to the 700 block to check out a community mural at MakerLabs, an outdoor sidewalk draw-in outside Eastside Arts Society or visit the Metatribe Art Studio to enjoy musical performances.
The 800 block is sure to be the busiest, as that’s where Strathcona Beer Company will be operating a beer garden from noon to 7 p.m. It’s also the area where several performers are slated to entertain crowds between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
All together, 21 local businesses and societies are coming together to celebrate the neighbourhood.
Low Tide Properties, the organizers of the event, have created an online RSVP form to prepare for the turnout.
CONTAINER BREWING PATIO PARTY
Once the daytime party concludes, another free one will start a few blocks east at Container Brewing.
The “Summer Breeze Patio Party” is happening at 1216 Franklin St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Come for the beer, stay for the patio,” the brewery wrote on social media. DJ May Q Move will be spinning “feel-good” summer tunes, which organizers hope will encourage a patio dance party.
BEAUTIFY VANCOUVER
Strathcona isn’t the only neighbourhood in the spotlight on Saturday. The city has declared June 17 as “Vancouver Beautification Day.”
“The proclamation will coincide with community-led efforts to combat and remove acts of vandalism in a variety of Vancouver neighbourhoods,” the mayor’s office wrote in a statement Tuesday.
The Business Improvement Associations of Mount Pleasant, Strathcona, Collingwood and East Village are taking part in the initiative, as are the South Vancouver and Community policing centres.
The event is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up on Eventbrite to receive more details.
The goal is to make Vancouver “an even more beautiful place to call home,” according to city councillor Mike Klassen.
“We’re excited to have volunteers from around the city come together to create an environment that fosters a sense of belonging, safety, and civic pride,” Klassen said in the release.
TINY PUP MEET UP
There’s fun for four-legged friends scheduled this weekend as well.
On Sunday, small dogs and their humans are invited to a meet up taking place in the northwest corner of Sunset Dog Park, located at 300 East 53rd Ave.
The Dog Videographer is sponsoring the hour-long event, which begins at 2 p.m., and will be on site to film the tiny pup party.
Organizers say any attending dog should be trained in basic recall, and owners will be asked to leash pets that play too “ruff.”
“This event will be held at a public park, so there could be larger dogs and puppies present as we are not limiting the dog park to only small dogs,” the event page reads. “This group is not liable for any dog or human incidents or accidents at this public event.”
GRANVILLE ISLAND FARM DAY
Animal fun for the whole family will also be available at Granville Island’s Kids Market on Sunday.
The Cinemazoo Petting Zoo is hosting a free “Farm Day” from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Sheep, goats, lambs, chickens, giant and miniature rabbits, a micro pig and a mini horse named Princess Aurora will be there, according to the online event listing.
‘THE COACHELLA’ OF POW WOWS
The Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society is hosting what it describes as “the Coachella of Pow Wows,” from Friday to Sunday.
The free, three-day fathers day event is happening at the Britannia Community Centre’s soccer field.
Things will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday and wind down by 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the Fathers Day programming begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
While the Pow Wow’s categories are divided into male and female categories, the organizers emphasize that members of the LGBTQ2S+ community will also be welcomed and supported at the event.
“Join us on Father's Day weekend to honour and uplift the men in our lives, and to support healing through culture, community, and coming together,” organizers wrote on Facebook.
LAUGH AT SUNDAY SERVICE
Fathers get free admission to the Sunday Service—one of the city’s longest-running comedy improv shows, which happens weekly at the Fox Cabaret in Mount Pleasant. Just bring dad to the doors when they open at 7 p.m. at 2321 Main St.
The show starts one hour later. For comedy lovers who are not fathers, a special two-for-one ticket option is available this week only. Just use the coupon code “DADDY” when purchasing tickets online.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
Vancouver Island
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
First at 4:30: CTV Vancouver Island launches live, hyper-local newscast
The CTV Vancouver Island newsroom is taking a new approach to delivering news to islanders, launching a live newscast weekdays at 4:30 p.m.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Calgary
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Edson residents happy to be home but warned to be ready as fire still burns
The evacuation order for the town of Edson was lifted at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the community was moved to a four-hour evacuation alert.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto mayoral candidates squaring off in live CP24 debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race will all square off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan
Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.
Saskatoon
-
Former students of Saskatoon private school confident more criminal charges coming
The former principal of a private Christian school at the centre of multiple abuse investigations was in provincial court on Thursday facing charges of 11 counts of assault with a weapon.
-
Saskatoon man charged with murder in fatal shooting
A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Saskatoon shooting.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Regina
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Teen faces 52 charges after string of break-ins, vehicle thefts in Regina
A 17-year-old allegedly behind a string of break-ins in Regina has been arrested. The teen faces a total of 52 charges.
-
Regina Folk Festival in 'serious financial crisis,' asks community for help to keep event going
The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) says it is in ‘serious financial crisis’ and is asking the community to help keep the summer event going.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
London
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
London man sentenced to 5 years after crime spree
A London, Ont. man, who terrorized his victims over several weeks last spring and summer, plead guilty Thursday to a total of 12 criminal charges in court.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital
Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North. Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.
-
Data shows break-ins, petty theft increasing in Timmins
New numbers from the Timmins Police Service show that break-ins since January are up considerably compared to last year, while violent crime appears to be mellowing.
Kitchener
-
Report projects 10 per cent hike for Waterloo region taxpayers next year
Regional councillors are using words like “alarming” and “staggering” to describe it.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.