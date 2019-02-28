Strangers raced to save an eight-year-old boy who was left dangling meters off the ground after he slipped off a chairlift on Grouse Mountain.

The child was on the Screaming Eagle chairlift at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and within seconds was over the edge. An adult was holding onto him, desperately trying to keep the boy from falling.

Officials at Grouse Mountain are crediting Good Samaritans on the ground for saving the boy's life.

“Their quick thinking and immediate actions are commendable,” says Grouse spokesperson Julia Grant.

The Mountain has also launched an investigation.

“We will be taking appropriate action based on the results of the investigation.”

The child was taken to hospital as a precaution, but appeared to be unharmed.

The resort’s president Micheal Cameron, plans to meet with the heroes, and will give them complimentary season passes for their efforts.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as more information becomes available.