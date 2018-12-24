

CTV Vancouver





Police in Vancouver are asking a Good Samaritan who they say helped a sexual assault victim earlier this month to come forward.

According to statement issued Monday, a woman was walking on Main Street near East 17th Avenue on Dec. 15 when a man approached and offered her assistance with a phone call before he assaulted her.

"A Good Samaritan encountered the victim shortly after the assault and walked with her a significant distance to ensure she got home safely," the release read. "Police would like to speak to the Good Samaritan or anyone who has information about this sexual assault."

The suspect, who was seen fleeing west after the incident, is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5-6 with a stocky build and bulging eyes. Police say he was wearing a black puffy jacket with a red fleece underneath and oversized pants and had dirty hands at the time of the incident, which was not reported to authorities until Dec. 21.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact police at 604-717-0604.