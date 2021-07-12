VANCOUVER -- Water levels in North Shore reservoirs remain close to normal, despite near record levels of water consumption during B.C.'s heat wave.

According to Metro Vancouver, daily water consumption in the region hit 1.79 billion litres on June 27, just shy of the all-time record for water use set in 2009.

So far, the region says, the water supply is holding up, but officials are still urging people to conserve.

"What we're asking of residents is to really help us manage the storage that we have. We've seen an unprecedented warm and dry period so although the reservoirs are full right now, we don't have a lot of water coming in to replenish what's being used," said Marilyn Towill, with Metro Vancouver's water services.

"We really need to conserve water now to make sure it lasts us through the summer and into the fall."

Authorities on the Gulf Islands say this season's drought is one of the worst they've experienced in recent memory. The chair of Islands Trust Council says fresh water shortages is more concerning during dry spells because the islands' water supply comes from rainfall.

"As we see the riverbeds beginning to dry up and the volume of water that's in the rivers that's being reporting is already very low compared to last year's low numbers," said Peter Luckham.

Levels in wells on the Gulf Islands have become critically low, Luckham said, adding some people have had to truck water in from Vancouver Island, which can be expensive.

"We're going to see some significant issues," he said.

Homeowners are asked to limit outdoor plant watering, take shorter showers and avoid leaving taps running.