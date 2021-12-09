Go Brain-to-Brain with Family and Friends this Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

Canadian whiz kid Mateus Soto is a very bright 15-year-old.

He has the title to prove it, having won Canada’s Smartest Person Junior at the age of 11.

Since his victory he has been enjoying time playing piano, programming, designing websites, and gaming.

Soto joined CTV Morning Live to talk about Nintendo Switch and the release of Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain.

This exciting new addition to Nintendo launched on Dec. 3, just in time for the holidays.

This fun game is easy to learn, but hard to master.

It allows you to go brain-to-brain against friends and family in a series of activities that test your wits and reflexes.

To make it accessible to all ages and skill levels, each player is able to set their own difficulty level.

Players can see how they match up to brainiacs around the world.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.