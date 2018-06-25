

Police are investigating online video of a racially charged confrontation on an East Vancouver bus.

The video shows part of a tense exchange between a woman in a pink sweater and an older woman who can be heard speaking both English and a foreign language.

It's unclear what triggered the confrontation, but at one point the younger woman accuses the older woman of talking about other people on the bus.

"Go back to your country, dumbass," she says.

The incident happened Saturday evening near Joyce Street and King Edward, according to Randy Keeping, the bystander who recorded the incident and uploaded it to Facebook and YouTube.

Keeping told CTV News the situation was just heating up when he boarded the bus. When he saw the comments turning racial, he decided to start recording.

He also interjected in the argument to defend people’s right to speak whatever language they want on transit.

"I've seen it before and this time I got fed up with it," he said. "I didn't want to be that bystander anymore who doesn’t say anything."

Transit Police confirmed they are investigating what happened in Keeping's video, which has been viewed more than 12,000 times on the two platforms combined.

Sgt. Clint Hampton told CTV News the woman involved has already reached out to police and offered to give her side of the story. Officers are still trying to identify the potential victims.

Hampton said there's no room for racism on the transit system, but it's too early to say whether there will be any action taken against anyone involved in the exchange.