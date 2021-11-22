Give the Gift of Experiences with Travelzoo

VANCOUVER -

Experiences make great gifts for the holidays.

Travelzoo’s Holiday Gift Guide has launched this week. The gift guide features experiences close to home and around the world.

These experiences come in a wide range of price points, making the guide suitable for all gifting.

The prices are hidden from the recipient and they will have plenty of time to book their gifted experience.

Options in this year's gift guide include hotel stays at the Chateau Granville in Vancouver, Poets Cove in the Gulf Islands and the Penticton Lakeside Resort in the Okanagan.

The guide features a vast array of local experiences such as a Lulu Island Winery tour in Richmond or a Vancouver city and Christmas Canyon Lights tour.

There are destinations and experiences across Canada featured, plus international getaways.

Catto mentioned that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are this week, which means Travelzoo will be featuring some of the best deals of the year on airfare, sun holidays and international trips.

The Travelzoo Top 20 will release on November 24th.

People should sign up for Travelzoo’s special emails if they aren’t already a member so they don’t miss out on any of the amazing deals.

Travelzoo membership is free and features hand-picked deals that save money on terrific experiences.