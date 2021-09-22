Give A Vax with UNICEF

VANCOUVER -

UNICEF is leading the procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world.

It has been asked to be part of the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations. This monumental task involves delivering two billion doses of vaccines from the point of production to people in some of the world's hardest-to-reach places.

On September 30th Canadians have the opportunity to make a difference.

Donating to UNICEF Canada by that day will help support the vaccination of millions of people in lower-income countries.

For every dollar that Canadians give to UNICEF by September 30th, the Government of Canada will match it by providing funds and support to UNICEF.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about ways to support this intiative.