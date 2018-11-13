

Almost four years after Lisa Batstone's daughter was found dead in the trunk of her car, the Surrey mom's second-degree murder trial began Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court.

In their opening statement, prosecutors told the court they intend to argue Batstone smothered young Teagan and that the killing was partly motivated by resentment toward the father.

The couple had divorced and Gabe Batstone had gone on to marry another woman.

Teagan's body was discovered on Dec. 10, 2014. Police arrested Batstone at the scene and she was charged with second-degree murder less than 24 hours later.

With her long-awaited trial underway in New Westminster, new details are emerging about the aftermath of Teagan's death.

A forensics officer testified about the items found in Batstone's car and home, including a note reading "I'm sorry" that was found in the kitchen garbage, and a plastic bag with duct tape around it.

The court heard Batstone had regained custody of Teagan following a suicide attempt in 2012. The father, Gabe Batstone, had a visit with his daughter just days before his death, though he was living in Ottawa with his current wife by then.

He is scheduled to testify in the case in early December.

While the trial is just beginning, there have already been weeks of court proceedings relating to the admissibility of evidence. Teagan's relatives have been attending every day.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber