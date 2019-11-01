VANCOUVER – B.C.'s director of the Child, Family and Community Act is appealing a decision made by a manager at the Vital Statistics Agency who turned down a teenage girl's request to change her last name as she attempts to recover from traumatic abuse.

On Oct. 31, Justice Sheila Tucker ruled that the appeal can proceed, and also ordered a seal on any documents that would show details of the abuse, the girl’s current mental health or her removal from her family by social workers.

The girl, known as S.M.H. in court documents, suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse in her family home, according to the court judgment. As a result of some of that abuse, her father was charged criminally and found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and incest.

Testifying at her father’s trial caused S.M.H. further trauma, and she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has suicidal thoughts, according to the court ruling.

S.M.H. was removed from her family home in 2015 and now lives with a foster parent. She’s forged a strong relationship with her foster mom, but continues to have extreme anxiety and emotional pain whenever she has to sign or read her last name, because she associates it with her father and the abuse she suffered.

Because S.M.H. is not old enough to apply for a name change herself, the director of the Child, Family and Community Act applied on her behalf to change her last name to her foster mom’s surname.

But a regional manager at the Vital Statistics Agency, Mark Spearman, rejected the request because under B.C.’s Name Act, only a parent can apply to change a child’s name when the child is under 19 years of age.

Learning that her name change application had been rejected sent S.M.H. into a severe emotional crisis, and she had to be placed under a 72-hour suicide watch, according to the court judgment.

In her judgment, Tucker wrote that Spearman was right to refuse the application under current B.C. law, but it reveals a gap in the legislation that an appeal may be able to address.

“I am satisfied on the evidence before me that using and answering to her family surname causes S.M.H. significant ongoing anxiety and distress that is injurious to her well-being and an obstacle to and distraction from her efforts to heal,” Tucker wrote.

“The evidence further indicates that adopting the Foster Mother’s surname will provide S.M.H. with an enhanced sense of safety and security that she very much needs.”