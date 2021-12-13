Gifts for the Gamer with XBox

VANCOUVER -

Xbox is an innovative console that many gamers enjoy.

Richard Gunter, master trainer at Microsoft Canada, joined CTV Morning Live to talk about Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass offers access to more than 100 high-quality Xbox games for a low monthly price.

These subscriptions can be used on multiple devices so people can game from anywhere.

The highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5 is now available, and Halo Infinite is coming soon.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription makes a great gift for the gamer in your life.

For those looking for additional features, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Live Gold, plus more than 100 high-quality console and PC games.

New games are added all the time so there is always something exciting to discover.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.