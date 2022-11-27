Giant trees still fall amid old-growth funding lag for B.C. First Nations
British Columbia has asked First Nations if they want old-growth forests set aside from logging, allowing time for long-term planning of conservation and sustainable development, but it has yet to fund the process on a large scale, advocates say.
In the meantime, some of the biggest and oldest trees are being cut down.
Several years before the B.C. government launched the process last November to defer logging in old-growth forests at risk of permanent biodiversity loss, Ahousaht First Nation was developing the land-use vision for its territory on Vancouver Island.
It was with careful analysis that Ahousaht decided how to balance environmental and economic outcomes, said Tyson Atleo, a hereditary leader of the nation whose territory spans Clayoquot Sound, a globally recognized biosphere reserve.
Ahousaht has largely done the work without major public funding, he said. Instead, the nation has secured grants and support from organizations including Nature United, the charity where Atleo works as natural climate solutions program director.
“This is long and hard work that is a part of nation building,” Atleo said.
“You need to have a vision, and in order to have a vision, you need to have the resources, and in order to implement the vision you need to have partnerships with Crown governments, likely corporations, as well as supporting (non-governmental) partners, and you need to have a vision for your economic future,” he said.
The neighbouring Hesquiaht and Tla-o-qui-aht nations were working on similar plans in the fall of 2020, when the B.C. government issued an order to defer logging across more than 170,000 hectares of old-growth forests around Clayoquot Sound, while it works with the nations to establish permanently protected areas.
Ahousaht was in favour of deferral because the nation believes “very strongly (in) preservation of old-growth systems â€¦ not just for the potential economic benefits of protection, but for the ecological and cultural benefits,” Atleo added.
A year ago, B.C. announced that an expert panel had mapped 2.6 million hectares of old-growth forests identified as “rare, at-risk, and irreplaceable.”
At the same time, the province asked 204 First Nations to decide whether they supported the deferral of logging in those areas for an initial two-year period, allowing time for the province to develop “a new approach to sustainable forest management that prioritizes ecosystem health and community resiliency.”
However, it has yet to announce significant funding to support the complex process for nations to consider how to preserve old growth while developing alternative sources of revenue and economic opportunities aligned with stewardship goals.
Conservation comes with economic costs, said Atleo, especially in communities that depend on forestry revenues. It must be paired with some kind of compensation or support for sustainable economic diversification, he said.
“The philanthropic community is stepping up and offering a stewardship endowment in the case of (Clayoquot Sound) because of the high biological diversity in the region, but it's a model that we should be looking at publicly,” he said.
“The government might not have a long-term vision, which for me means there's space for nations to step up and define what that vision might be,” he added.
In its most recent public update on deferral areas provided nearly eight months ago, the Forests Ministry said the province had received responses from 75 First Nations in support of deferrals across 1.05 million hectares of at-risk forests, while 60 had requested more time and seven had indicated they didn't support the plan.
In response to a request for the total area set aside in the first year of the deferral process, the ministry said it's working toward an update in the near future.
Unless a First Nation expresses support for deferrals in its territory, the areas remain open to potential logging and applications for new logging permits.
About 9,300 hectares of the proposed deferrals - an area 23 times the size of Vancouver's Stanley Park - have been logged over the last year, the ministry said.
The deferral areas contain some of the largest and most ecologically important old-growth forests left in B.C., saidTJ Watt, a photographer whose images of ancient trees before and after logging first captured global attention in 2020.
Watt's photos from the Caycuse watershed on southwestern Vancouver Island show massive trees, then their stumps after they were cut. Some were logged a few months before they were identified as part of the deferral process, he said.
About 15,000 hectares of the proposed deferral areas had already been logged in the year leading up to the announcement last November, the Forests Ministry said.
Another area in the Caycuse was logged a couple of months after the start of the deferral process, said Watt,who uses GPS, geo-tagging on his photos, publicly available data and satellite images to confirm the location and status of cut blocks.
The province's publicly available mapping shows cut blocks overlapping with proposed old-growth deferral areas in the Caycuse and other areas across B.C.
The Caycuse watershed is located in Ditidaht First Nation territory.
Reached by phone, Ditidaht Chief Councillor Brian Tate said he had a full schedule and couldn't comment on old-growth logging in the nation's territory.
Teal-Jones, the forestry company that holds the rights for cut blocks in the Caycuse watershed, said in a statement it is not harvesting in areas that have been deferred.
Watt said he feels B.C. is putting First Nations in an unfair position by asking them to choose between generating forestry revenue and pausing logging without compensation or support for sustainable economic and ecological development.
Conservation financing is the key element that enabled the large-scale protection of old-growth forests in the Great Bear Rainforest, said Watt, a National Geographic explorer whose work was funded by the Royal Canadian Geographic Society.
It could mean developing eco-tourism or sustainable fisheries, or expanding Indigenous Guardian programs, which support a variety of land-based jobs.
“None of this can happen for free,” Watt said.
“It takes some leadership from the province to say, 'We've taken from you for more than a century, now we're asking you to protect these forests because it's an ecological emergency, here is how we're going to help make thatpossible',” said Watt, who works with the Ancient Forest Alliance, a B.C.-based advocacy group.
In an email, the Forests Ministry said B.C. is currently working to establish a new conservation financing mechanism to support permanent old-growth protection.
The B.C. government began sharing forestry revenues with First Nations in the early 2000s. Last spring, it more than doubled the amount it shares with eligible nations, leading to an estimated increase of $63 million this year, the ministry said.
In response to a series of questions, the ministry said the increase would “more than offset” any short-term revenue impacts arising from old-growth deferrals.
The province has not received any direct requests from First Nations for compensation as a condition for supporting the temporary deferrals, it said.
B.C. provided just shy of $12.7 million over three years to support First Nations through the deferral process, amounting to about $20,000 per year for each nation.
At the time, Grand Chief Steward Phillip with the B.C. Union of Indian Chiefs called that funding “totally insufficient to undertake the work.”
The province's 2022 budget earmarked $185 million over three years to support the forest industry, its workers, and First Nations through the deferrals.
Watt noted the federal government committed up to $55.1 million over three years to establish a B.C. “Old Growth Nature Fund” in its budget earlier this year.
The money would be available in 2022-2023, but it's conditional - the B.C. government must match the federal investment in order to establish the fund.
B.C.'s Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship did not answer a question about whether the province plans to match Ottawa's pledge.
Dallas Smith, a member of Tlowitsis Nation on the east coast of Vancouver Island who helped negotiate the Great Bear Rainforest protection agreement, said the lack of funding is a gap in the deferral process, and B.C. has yet to communicate a clear plan to help First Nations with long-term planning.
“Even if nations wanted to protect more, (the province) didn't have capacity to sit down and deal with all those nations and actually have a planning process,” said Smith.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Canada's payday from men's World Cup exceeds US$10 million
Canada will leave the World Cup with US$10.5 million from FIFA for its participation at the men's soccer showcase.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
5 takeaways from Canada’s World Cup loss to Croatia
CTVNews.ca has five main takeaways from Canada’s 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Crowds angered by COVID-19 lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk's first month at Twitter
Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter. The billionaire has seemingly left no stone unturned during his whirlwind first month as "Chief Twit." Here is a look at the range of ways Musk (who is still, simultaneously, CEO of his other companies Tesla and SpaceX) has already left his mark on one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago: study
The lifespan of lab-reared honey bees today is half of what it was fifty years ago, according to a new study, which researchers suggest could be a sign that environmental stress isn't the only factor affecting the global bee population.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Mexico's Lopez Obrador leads massive pro-government march
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico's capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel Lopez Obrador, who before assuming the presidency had led some of the country's biggest protests.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria officer injured while arresting suspect at Santa Claus parade, police say
A Victoria police officer was injured while trying to arrest a man at the Santa Claud parade Saturday, according to the department.
-
Elementary school students build bench with secret compartment to share messages of kindness
All the students in the school can take a paper form that's available available in every classroom, pen something positive about someone else, and deposit the note in a secret compartment underneath the rainbow bench.
-
Oak Bay Light Up Christmas festival returns after pandemic cancellations
After an involuntary two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Bay's annual Christmas festival has returned.
Calgary
-
Snow squall watch issued for Calgary
Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigating early-morning break in
Cochrane RCMP are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in to a residence in the Rivercrest Boulevard area of Cochrane.
-
Hundreds of Calgary soccer fans cheer Team Canada at watch party on Tsuut’ina Nation
Hundreds of hyped-up Calgary soccer fans gathered for a Team Canada watch party at the Tsuut’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.
Edmonton
-
Canada ends scoring drought at men's World Cup but can't hold off Croatia
Canada wasted little time Sunday ending its scoring drought at the men's World Cup via Alphonso Davies but could not hold off Croatia, losing 4-1 to end its hopes of reaching the tournament's knockout round.
-
Major Collisions responds to crash that injures 4 people
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
-
Mail theft charges to come after Canada Post employee keeps 500 packages
Charges are pending after RCMP and postal inspectors in east-central Alberta found a Canada Post employee had been stashing mail.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police
One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.
-
Fiery explosion spotted under downtown Toronto bridge, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.
-
As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first men's World Cup goal, but the team has been eliminated from the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Montreal
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
-
Quebec City firefighters called to five-alarm blaze at Hotel Acadia
A five-alarm fire at the Hotel Acadia in Quebec City drew 80 firefighters to the scene to put out the blaze that started on the roof.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg fans share cheers and tears during Canada's historic World Cup game
Soccer fans and Canadian sports lovers packed watch parties Sunday to catch the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team's historic World Cup run.
-
'You can't ignore the sound of the drum': Hinode Taiko celebrates 40 years
A Winnipeg-based Japanese drum group is celebrating four decades of high energy beats.
-
Kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
Saskatoon
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
-
Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
-
Sask. sisters convicted of murder reunite in front of courthouse with hope to clear their names
Two Indigenous sisters, who are among Canada’s longest serving female inmates, saw each other for the first time in 18 years, outside a Yorkton courthouse on Thursday.
Regina
-
Winter conditions inbound for much of Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of western and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
-
Thousands gather for 36th annual Santa Claus Parade in Regina
Albert Street in Regina saw hundreds of families with children gather on Sunday for the annual Santa Clause Parade.
-
Basement blaze leads to emergency response: Regina fire
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Regina on Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
London
-
‘I’m a bit conflicted’: London-area Croatian community celebrates win, but sad Canada eliminated
Dozens of soccer fans packed the Croatian-Canadian Centre in south London, Ont. knowing that no matter the result on the pitch, it was really going to be a win.
-
CP Holiday train to bring holiday festivities to London this week
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be bringing all the holiday cheer to London this coming week.
-
As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first men's World Cup goal, but the team has been eliminated from the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Shoebox Project for women is well underway
The Shoebox Project was founded in Toronto more than a decade ago and has since grown into a national organization. Sudbury officials say the program was put together to bring a smile to women and girls who don’t typically have anything or anyone reaching out to them during the holiday season.
-
Forests Ontario to plant more trees in the North
Since 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than two million tries in the north. Now, through a federally funded program called the 2 Billion Trees Commitment, even more will be planted.
-
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
Kitchener
-
Botched airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane that botched the landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Waterloo fans watch history together during Canada World Cup game
It may not have been the result they wanted, but soccer fans in Waterloo and across the country still witnessed history together.
-
Waterloo region families eager for more children’s pain meds arriving in Canada
Children’s cold and flu medications are on the way to restock bare pharmacy shelves, as the federal government is currently securing foreign imports to improve supply, and some pharmacies have seen those shipments already this weekend.