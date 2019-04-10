

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Love is in the air and couples will be able to say ‘I do’ in Vancouver’s Robson Square this weekend.

‘Love In The Square’ is offering lovebirds a chance to celebrate their nuptials at a free wedding pop-up event on April 14.

Tying the knot can be expensive, but couples looking to ditch the hefty cost just need to bring along a marriage licence and a minimum $20 donation for the Vancouver Food Bank.

Registration to the annual event is at 10 a.m. and guests will be given a ceremony time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is on a first come, first served basis, so expect long wait times.

The ceremonies can’t be customized and participants will not be able to request a specific officiant. Anyone hoping to participate in the event can’t be camera-shy as it is required to sign a photo release form beforehand.

Soon-to-be newlyweds can bring along friends and family to share the special moment with. But if couples would rather not bring guests, there will be people available on-site to act as a witness.

Last year, about 150 couples and their loved ones attended the free pop-up wedding, and Love In The Square was able to raise $4,000 for the food bank.