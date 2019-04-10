Love is in the air and couples will be able to say ‘I do’ in Vancouver’s Robson Square this weekend.

‘Love In The Square’ is offering lovebirds a chance to celebrate their nuptials at a free wedding pop-up event on April 14.

Tying the knot can be expensive, but couples looking to ditch the hefty cost just need to bring along a marriage licence and a minimum $20 donation for the Vancouver Food Bank.

Registration to the annual event is at 10 a.m. and guests will be given a ceremony time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is on a first come, first served basis, so expect long wait times.

The ceremonies can’t be customized and participants will not be able to request a specific officiant. Anyone hoping to participate in the event can’t be camera-shy as it is required to sign a photo release form beforehand.

Soon-to-be newlyweds can bring along friends and family to share the special moment with. But if couples would rather not bring guests, there will be people available on-site to act as a witness.

Last year, about 150 couples and their loved ones attended the free pop-up wedding, and Love In The Square was able to raise $4,000 for the food bank. 