Getting hitched? Couples can tie the knot for free at Robson Square this weekend
Diane and Chris Keogh got married at a free wedding event in Robson Square on Feb. 11, 2018.
Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 4:45PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 4:59PM PDT
Love is in the air and couples will be able to say ‘I do’ in Vancouver’s Robson Square this weekend.
‘Love In The Square’ is offering lovebirds a chance to celebrate their nuptials at a free wedding pop-up event on April 14.
Tying the knot can be expensive, but couples looking to ditch the hefty cost just need to bring along a marriage licence and a minimum $20 donation for the Vancouver Food Bank.
Registration to the annual event is at 10 a.m. and guests will be given a ceremony time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is on a first come, first served basis, so expect long wait times.
The ceremonies can’t be customized and participants will not be able to request a specific officiant. Anyone hoping to participate in the event can’t be camera-shy as it is required to sign a photo release form beforehand.
Soon-to-be newlyweds can bring along friends and family to share the special moment with. But if couples would rather not bring guests, there will be people available on-site to act as a witness.
Last year, about 150 couples and their loved ones attended the free pop-up wedding, and Love In The Square was able to raise $4,000 for the food bank.