Say goodbye to the sunshine – heavy rain is expected to soak parts of B.C.'s South Coast this week, according to a new weather alert from Environment Canada.

The agency said an "unseasonably strong Pacific front" is poised to drench Vancouver Island and parts of the mainland beginning overnight Wednesday.

"The rain will spread to areas of east Vancouver Island from Nanaimo to the Comox Valley, and over the Sunshine Coast on Thursday morning. The rain will intensify and become heavy on Thursday afternoon," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

Scattered showers are also expected over Howe Sound, Whistler and northern areas of Metro Vancouver on Thursday, while Friday could see the addition of thunderstorms and gusting winds.

Environment Canada cautioned that meteorologists are not entirely certain which areas will be hardest hit either.

"There remains some uncertainty with respect to the location of where the heaviest precipitation amounts will occur," the weather agency said.