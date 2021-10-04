'Get vaccinated,' B.C.'s top doctor says to those planning Thanksgiving gatherings

Vancouver -

With Thanksgiving days away, B.C.'s top doctor has straight-forward advice for those wanting to host a holiday dinner: get a COVID-19 shot.

Dr. Bonnie Henry talked about the upcoming long weekend during a news conference Friday, suggesting hosts limit their guest list to those who have been immunized.

"The advice is get vaccinated right now so that you can get together safely with your family," she said.

"This virus is still out there and if you're going to have older members of you're family coming together, then you want to make sure that everybody who comes into your household is immunized."

Henry also reminded residents that some regions have stricter COVID-19 rules in place right now, which may limit the size of the gathering they can have.

In Fraser East, which includes Abbotsford, Agassiz, Chilliwack, Harrison Hot Springs, Hope and Mission, those who haven't had both shots are limited to five visitors or one other household if they're gathering inside. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 visitors. No limits to personal gatherings are in place for those who are fully vaccinated.

In the Interior and Northern health regions, indoor gatherings can't include more than five guests or one other household, regardless of vaccination status.

Measures were put in place in those regions due to higher COVID-19 case counts and lower vaccination rates. Henry hasn't said how long these regional restrictions will be in place.

"The vaccine is our way to mitigate the risk across the board," Henry said.

"Now's the time to start thinking about getting that vaccine so you can go home and visit with your granny and grampy or your uncles or sisters who are immune-compromised or those people in your family that you need to protect from this virus."

As of Friday, just over 81 per cent of eligible British Columbians were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.