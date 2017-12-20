You may be getting some dough back after two major companies admitted to participating in an industry-wide practice to boost their profits on bread.

It's a practice that has been going on for 14 years and now Loblaw and its parent company George Weston have admitted to colluding to increase prices on some of its packaged bread. The companies are serving up a peace offering of sorts to make it right.

Eligible customers can register to get a $25 gift card that can be used across the country. Registration for the program opens Jan. 8 but you can enter your email address here to be notified.

Several other companies are alleged to be involved the scheme and we will continue to watch to see how the investigations unfold and if any other restitution will be offered in the future.