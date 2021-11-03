Get In The Festive Spirit Early with the Holiday Event at the Aeroplan eStore

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season will be here before we know it.

Style expert Erica Wark joined CTV Morning Live to provide inspiration on how to get our wardrobes into the festive spirit.

Wark featured four looks from well-loved brands such as The Bay, Aldo, Club Monaco and Michael Kors. All of these brands are available at the Aeroplan eStore.

Wark emphasized that now is the best time to shop because through November 14th, Aeroplan Members will be able to earn 5X the points when shopping at select retailers.

Shoppers can get a head start on all of their holiday gifting for everyone on their list.

Brands such as Dyson, Bose, Sephora and Indigo are available, plus many more.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to see the four looks featured by Erica Wark.

