Get Holiday Road Trip Ready with Taylor Kaye

VANCOUVER -

Many families will be taking road trips and visiting loved ones over the upcoming holiday break. Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye joined CTV Morning Live with tips and hacks to get through the journey.

For those looking for a new ride, there have been many advancements in the car-buying experience.

Kaye shared that Cadillac has a new digital showroom experience called Cadillac LIVE.

One-on-one video tours can be taken and all questions can be answered by a LIVE agent. This means one can technically purchase their next vehicle without getting out of their pyjamas.

Intuitive technology can make road trips with the family easier and avoid those "are we there yet?" moments with kids.

Carplay is offered in many vehicles. It is designed to display information from the iPhone on a car’s infotainment unit.

This makes it easy for navigation and enjoying favourite playlists along the journey.

For longer road trips, Kaye recommends having snack tables for kids. A cookie tray or bento box works well.

Garbage can easily pile up on a long car drive.

Kaye creates a DIY garbage can out of a reusable cereal container since it has a lid that closes.

For more road trip tips and hacks check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.