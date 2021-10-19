Get Crafty This Halloween With Taylor Kaye

VANCOUVER -

Taylor Kaye is a radio and television personality, plus a busy Mom of three.

Kaye affectionately calls her three girls The Special Kayes.

As a family they enjoy DIY crafts and the halloween season is the perfect time to bring them to life.

To set the mood, Kaye recommends decorating the household without breaking the bank.

WINNERS and HomeSense features a wide array of decor and servingware to spook up your space at home.

No at home celebration is complete without a frightful feast.

On CTV Morning Live, Kaye shared some fun and easy DIY foods.

Kaye created Monster Hot Dogs, Bat Cookies, and Ghoulish Ghost Berries.

Kaye also whipped up Orville popcorn, which is perfect for Halloween movie nights.

For some fun DIY as adults or for kids, Kaye has decided to share her expertise this Halloween season.

People can sign up to go crafternooning with Taylor Kaye during an online class.

The class takes place on October 30th.

On the Halloween snack edition people will learn how to make all the delicious eats that were featured on CTV Morning Live.