

Gary Rutherford, CTV News Vancouver





Canada’s new tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu impressed the world by winning the Rogers Cup over Serena Williams this weekend.

She will not compete at this year’s Van Open, but there is still an impressive lineup of tennis stars that will be on the court this week at Hollyburn Country Club.

Eugenie Bouchard, 25, who lost to Andreescu in the first round of the Rogers Cup last week, returns to Vancouver after making it to the quarter finals at last year’s event. Bouchard has made some changes hoping to elevate her game.

"I don't think I'll ever be pleased until I retire because there is always something to improve, but I feel like I'm on the right track. I just started working with my coach and I feel like we've made improvement already," Bouchard told reporters Monday.

Bouchard rose to stardom in 2014 at the Wimbledon final but lost to Petra Kvitva in straight sets. She climbed to number five in the world rankings and was consistently Tennis Canada’s Female Player of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

After that, injuries plagued Bouchard and her game struggled. She's also plummeted in the world rankings.

There are new names in Canadian tennis scene with the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu.

Twenty-nine-year-old B.C native Vasek Pospisil is encouraged by the strength of the new Canadian players.

“Definitely exciting times for Canada, by far the most depth we have in our countries history,” Pospisil said. “It’s really cool to see. It’s really cool to be a part of. I think the sky’s the limit.”

One of the newcomers is Leylah Annie Fernandez, a 16-year-old from Quebec woh won the French Open junior girls title this year. She is excited for the opportunity to play at the Van Open.

“I think everything is going well,” said Fernandez. “Bianca, Felix and Denis are doing so well. They’ve really opened our eyes that the sky is the limit and we can do whatever we want and that has really pushed me for doing better every day.”

Canadian Brayden Schnur, who plays on the ATP tour and turned pro in 2016 after college, remembers how hard the journey was to get to where he is now.

“It’s been tough. After college I remember playing futures events and driving around Florida playing these events checking in and out of hotels every day because I needed to save money on hotels and not knowing when you are going to be in and out of a tournament,” Schnur said. Monday.

“It’s definitely been a grind. I think every player goes through the same thing so it’s not just me, but I’m sure all players on the WTA and APT can reflect and relate when they have reached a little bit of success in their career they look back and reflect and be like 'Whoa. What a journey it’s been.'”

The Odlum Brown Van Open runs from Aug. 12 to 18. Tickets are sold out for the event starting Tuesday.