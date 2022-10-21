Gen Xers overtake Baby Boomers as largest carbon emitters in B.C., study suggests

Gen X has outdone Baby Boomers when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report released by BC Hydro.

The report suggests that while many British Columbians may think Baby Boomers are the least environmentally conscious, Gen X has the largest carbon footprint at home.

While Baby Boomers once lived in the biggest houses, Gen X is now more likely to occupy larger, detached single-family homes that have bigger greenhouse gas implications, BC Hydro says.

"The average home size of a Gen X is between 1,500 to 2,000 square feet — twice as large as Millennials," says BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder in a news release.

"Bigger homes often mean greater energy use and emissions, especially when it comes to home heating with natural gas, which is often the largest contributor."

The study also found that Gen Xers are the most likely to use natural gas heating at home and are the least likely to be willing to give it up.

"Heating a typical single-family home entirely with natural gas each year can emit about two tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is about the same carbon footprint as driving a gas-powered car for 8,000 kilometres," says BC Hydro.

BC Hydro says Gen X is more likely to use several other gas-powered appliances than other generations, including water heaters, kitchen appliances, weed whackers, pressure washers, leaf blowers and patio heaters.

"While almost a quarter of Gen X think their generation cares the most about the environment and impacts of climate change, over half also admitted they could be doing more to reduce their carbon footprint," the study finds.

It also suggests that Gen X is nearly 60 per cent less likely to give up driving a gas-powered vehicle and almost 90 per cent less likely to give up gas appliances than Millennials.

BC Hydro released a series of recommendations to reduce carbon emissions and keep household costs down, including using a heat pump, choosing electric appliances and switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV.

Results are based on an online study conducted from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18 among 800 adults in B.C. The margin of error — which measures sample variability — is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.