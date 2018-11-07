

CTV Vancouver





Transit Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in what they're calling a violent hate crime targeting a same-sex couple on a SkyTrain.

In a statement issued Wednesday, authorities said two men were boarding a train at Waterfront Station at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

"As they entered the train, another man kicked the foot of one of the young men and then left his seat to aggressively approach him," the release read. "The victim crouched down in fear as the suspect raised his hand as if to hit him, while yelling obscenities and homophobic slurs."

An unidentified passenger pulled the suspect away from the victim, while the victim's husband pressed the train's yellow emergency strip to alert authorities.

"As the suspect again became aggressive towards the victim, his husband grabbed him and pulled him away," police said. "The suspect then hit the husband in the face, knocking off his glasses."

Investigators allege the suspect tried to kick one of the men in the stomach as the train approached Granville Station and spat in the other victim's face as he stepped off the train.

"The suspect continued to hurl profanities and homophobic remarks toward the couple as he walked away," police said.

The two victims were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. According to police, he is about 6-3 or 6-4 with a strong, but not muscular build, and was wearing Nike shoes, a black baseball cap, a dark hooded jacket and black shorts. He has a longer face and had several days of stubble at the time of the incident.

Authorities have released two surveillance image of the suspect in hopes members of the public can help identify and locate him.

Transit Police investigators are working with the BC Hate Crimes Unit as they try to find the suspect.

Anyone with information that could help their search is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-516-7419 or text using the code 87.77.77 and refer to file number 2018-17964.