

CTV Vancouver





The province has increased the limit on the Metro Vancouver's gas tax by 1.5 cents per litre to fill a funding gap in a long-term transit expansion plan.

Mayors' Council Chair Derek Corrigan announced the move Thursday, which means the regional fuel tax can now be as high as 18.5 cents per litre. The increase is expected to cost the average household about $22 a year.

The increased tax will raise $30 million a year, reducing the gap in funding for phase two of a transportation plan that includes an extended Millennium Line, light-rail transit in Surrey and increased bus service. Also part of phase two are new or replacement SkyTrain cars, and $125 million in roads, cycling and walking path upgrades.

The bill for the project is being split between the federal, provincial and local governments.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.