Gas prices soar to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver

Gas prices are soaring yet again across much of Metro Vancouver.

They surpassed the $2-per-litre mark earlier this week and have been climbing ever since.

Stations in the region were charging 218.9 per litre on Friday, a 10-cent jump from the day before.

However, not all stations raised their prices right away, allowing drivers to shop around or use a gas price tracker to get a deal.

Prices surged past $2 dollar per litre on Wednesday and they’ve increased by 26 cents per litre since that time.

The Greater Vancouver region has the highest prices in the country according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.

By comparison, drivers in Montreal paid 166.9, Charlottetown 164.1, and Toronto 150.9 on Friday morning.

B.C.’s all-time high was recorded in June at 236.9 a litre.

Prices are expected to climb another two cents Saturday, according to the gas-price prediction website Gas Wizard, to reach 220.9 a litre.