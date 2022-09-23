Gas prices soar to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver

Gas prices rose to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Sept. 23, 2022.

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia

Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.

