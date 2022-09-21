Gas prices soar beyond $2 per litre in Metro Vancouver

Surrey, B.C. -

Metro Vancouver drivers are once again experiencing pain at the pumps with gas prices soaring past $2 per litre Wednesday.

Many stations across the region are now sitting at 203.9 cents per litre.

High gas prices have become an unfortunate reality of being a driver in the Lower Mainland. In fact, the region appeared to have the highest prices in the country Wednesday morning, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.

Dwayne, a Surrey resident, decided to switch from a car to a motorcycle to try and save money.

“Gas prices are so high these days that I figured that having a bike is probably the most economical way to get around and it’s a lot of fun at the same time,” he told CTV News Vancouver as he filled up his bike at a Chevron in Guildford.

He says he can now drive to work all week for about $25.

Others filling up at the station have adjusted their spending habits too.

“We're tightening things up a bit,” said Margaret from Surrey.

Prices have stayed below the $2 mark since about mid-July

That was after B.C.'s prices broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9 a litre.

“I think it's a total gouge and I'm thinking of going completely electric,” said Kirk, who is also from Surrey.

He’s getting fed up with the price at the pumps.

“Gas prices are outrageous. Inflation is created by fuel prices, and we're all going to suffer. Except for the big oil companies. Of course, they're going to be loving it,” he said.

He’s now changing his spending habits.

“I use a GasBuddy app now. I drive as little as possible. Quite often I walk to get my groceries,” he said.

Gas analysts predict prices could rise another five cents per litre Thursday.