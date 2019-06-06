

CTV News Vancouver





Fuel prices in Metro Vancouver appear to be continuing their downward trend, with some stations selling for as little as $1.42 on Thursday.

That's a more than 30-cent drop since prices hit a whopping $1.72 in late April.

On Thursday, two gas stations in Richmond were selling for 141.9 cents a litre. In the City of Vancouver, the cheapest fuel was selling for 143.9 cents at the Super Save at East 12th Avenue and Clark Drive.

Prices at stations across the region appeared fairly consistent, with most ranging from 141.9 cents to 147.9 cents per litre.

Abbotsford was the only exception, with gas selling for $1.36 at a handful of stations along Fraser Highway.