Gas prices are continuing to drop around Metro Vancouver, with some stations in the region reporting prices in the $1.30-per-litre range.

Gas stations in Abbotsford and Langley were selling gas in the low $1.30 range as of Friday morning.

That's a nearly 40-cent drop since prices hit a record high of $1.72 in late April.

Prices at Vancouver, Surrey and Coquitlam stations were fairly consistent, with prices ranging from $1.39 to $1.459.