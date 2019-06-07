Gas prices continue to drop around Metro Vancouver
Gas prices are continuing to drop around Metro Vancouver.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 9:09AM PDT
Gas prices are continuing to drop around Metro Vancouver, with some stations in the region reporting prices in the $1.30-per-litre range.
Gas stations in Abbotsford and Langley were selling gas in the low $1.30 range as of Friday morning.
That's a nearly 40-cent drop since prices hit a record high of $1.72 in late April.
Prices at Vancouver, Surrey and Coquitlam stations were fairly consistent, with prices ranging from $1.39 to $1.459.