In what has become a predictable trend, prices at the pump are expected to climb across Metro Vancouver over the next few days.

Many drivers paid as much as $1.55 per litre in the region Thursday, and the price hovered just below $1.60 at most stations in Vancouver. The price leading up to the Canada Day weekend is approaching the record set in mid-April, where some stations crossed the $1.60 mark.

After a brief bit of relief, at least one expert expects the price will hit that point again before the weekend is over.

"For now, it looks like these high prices are here to stay," GasBuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague said.

"At least for the next several trade days, as we look at the market digesting higher oil and gasoline prices due to heavy demand and limited supply."

McTeague said the high prices may stick around until the middle of next week.