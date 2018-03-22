

Mounties in Surrey were called to a Canada Revenue Agency complex Thursday morning after an employee received a threat.

Police were called to the building on King George Boulevard near 98 Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Members of the RCMP's explosive device unit, transit police, Surrey Fire and B.C. Emergency Health Services also responded.

Specific details of the threat have not been made public, but the area was cordoned off as crews clad in gas masks searched the site.

Nearby buildings were not evacuated, but a section of 134 Street was closed temporarily, and employees were not permitted to access the parking area.

Police searched the property and found what they described as a "suspicious object" in the parking garage. Investigators have not provided any information on the object, saying only that it was not a threat to public safety.

Mounties said they are still investigating whether the object is linked to the threat.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).