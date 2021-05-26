VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in South Surrey that prompted the evacuation of multiple buildings Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Surrey RCMP, police received a request from Surrey Fire Service to help respond to a reported gas leak in the 1800 block of 160 Street.

Police said they have shut down traffic at the intersection of 19 Avenue and 160 Street, and they're asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Fortis BC personnel are on scene with police and firefighters to assess the situation, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated