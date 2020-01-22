VANCOUVER -- RCMP say a gas leak that triggered the evacuations of homes and businesses in an area of Surrey, B.C., is now clear.

In a tweet, Mounties said emergency services had dealt with the gas leak, and the areas that had previously been blocked to traffic have now reopened.

The evacuation was in the area of 120th Street and 64th Avenue, according to police, but people have since been allowed to return to the area.

Mounties said in an emailed statement that the leak was reported at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police later confirmed that the source of the leak was a rooftop HVAC unit above a restaurant on 64th Avenue.