

CTV Vancouver





Drivers were pumping the breaks in Abbotsford, B.C. when a brief battle broke out between competing gas stations.

The price war drove the cost of gas well below the Fraser Valley average of 136.6 cents/litre on Sunday and into Monday morning.

It's believed to have begun when Costco dropped its price to 116.9.

"In marketing, we call Costco a market disruptor," Simon Fraser University marketing professor Lindsay Meredith said.

Some stations nearby had been selling for average prices, but followed suit in an effort to woo passing motorists, dropping their prices to 117.9.

"I was driving by and I made a U-turn and came back to fill up," said one driver, who said they couldn't remember when they last saw prices so low.

Others had similar experiences, and while the lines were long, many felt it was worth the wait.

"It's awesome. Awesome for us, eh?" another driver said.

The reasons for the sudden drop have not been confirmed, but Meredith said he had a theory.

"If those companies got caught with a little excess gasoline in the supply line… How do you get rid of it?" he said.

"If Costco's undercutting you, you'd better match their price so you can sell your stuff. Once you clean out the tanks a little bit, back up goes the price."

And back up it went. By late morning, most stations were charging more and the war was over, proving peace at the pumps is bad news for drivers.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson