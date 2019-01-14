

CTV Vancouver





Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a train to plow into a garbage truck this weekend in the Lower Mainland's second deadly train-involved crash in as many weeks.

The truck's driver, a Vancouver man in his 40s, died in the collision on the tracks across 72nd Street in Delta Saturday. The company he worked for told CTV News it's a difficult time for those who knew him, and that it would not be commenting on what led up to the crash.

The cause is still unknown. The truck was heading south when it was struck and pushed along the tracks in the afternoon hours. Police remained at the scene for about 12 hours after first responding, searching through the wreckage left behind.

"It was a longer debris field and a more complex scene for officers," said Cris Leykauf, public affairs co-ordinator for Delta police.

"Looking at a mechanical inspection of the truck, potentially there's a number of factors that will be considered going forward."

There are no arms at the crossing, but officers said there were other warning devices activated as the train approached.

"I understand the signals were functioning during the collision – that's also been confirmed by witnesses at the scene as well," Leykauf said.

CN Rail is co-operating with the investigation.

The crash in Delta came just over two weeks after a pair of great-grandparents died in another collision in Langley.

Christian and Irmgard Wantke were killed when a CN train struck their car on the tracks at the Langley Bypass. The 90- and 88-year-olds had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

RCMP said there were no updates in that investigation at this point.

CTV News also contacted the Transportation Safety Board. A representative said the TSB is aware of both fatal collisions, but has not deployed investigators in either case.

They will, however, be gathering information from each of the ongoing investigations.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber and Breanna Karstens-Smith