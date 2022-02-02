Gangs investigation results in seizure of guns, drugs, cash and luxury cars: RCMP

Five residents of Coquitlam, B.C., are facing criminal charges as a result of a 17-month-long investigation, Mounties say.

During the investigation, officers seized firearms, illicit drugs, cash and luxury cars, those behind the effort claim.

"Without the seizure, as you can appreciate, there would be numerous deaths that would result from this," Coquitlam RCMP Supt. Keith Bramhill said at a news conference Tuesday.

Among the evidence police say they seized were 12 semi-automatic carbides, 11 handguns, magazines and ammunition. They also said they uncovered three kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 5.4 kilograms of cocaine, 866 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 kilograms of MDMA, 828.5 grams of suspected ketamine, 100 OxyContin pills, 200 "assorted pills," eight kilograms of cutting agent and 51,000 counterfeit Xanax pills.

The vehicles are a 2017 Jeep Cherokee SRT, a 2018 Audi A7, a 2019 Infinity Q50 and a 2021 Audi SQ5. And, police said, they found more than $164,000 in cash.

"So this is a significant seizure for the police in the Lower Mainland," Bramhill said.

Police said the case has ties to the region's ongoing gang conflict, sparked by a tip about an alleged drug trafficking network operating in the city.

Seven search warrants were executed between April and December last year as part of what was a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

While the seizure may be concerning to those who live in Coquitlam, police said it shouldn't take away from the city's low crime rate.

