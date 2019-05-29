

An Indigenous-led group aiming to buy a controlling stake of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project says if it happens, it would be a "game changer" for Indigenous communities.

Dubbed Project Reconciliation, the group is comprised of First Nations leaders from Saskatchewan to B.C., and includes corporate executives from B.C. and Alberta.

The group is pitching 336 First Nations and Indigenous communities across Canada's most western provinces on backing their plan to purchase a 51 per cent stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

"When we look at the future for First Nations, we've always dreamed of having a seat at the table and this ownership proposal would give us a seat at the table," B.C. director Shane Gottfriedson told reporters. "We're excited about calling our own shots."

Speaking to reporters in Victoria, Gottfriedson says talks between his group and the federal government have been well received so far.

Under the group's plan, Indigenous groups that sign up would receive dividends they would be able to use in their own communities.

Further, 80 per cent of the profits from the pipeline would go into a "sovereign wealth fund" which would be used to invest in infrastructure for Indigenous communities and businesses.

"We need to be innovative and look at creating a better quality of life for our citizens," Gottfriedson said, adding purchasing the pipeline would be a "game changer" for economic and social benefits.

But when pressed on a potential timeline for developments, Gottfriedson, a former chief of the Tk'emlups in Kamloops, teased a big announcement later.

"I don't want to steal their thunder away, but there will be a big announcement next week," he said.

Gottfriedson said he'd welcome the opportunity to talk to B.C.'s provincial government, arguing that he represents a form of economic reconciliation.

But B.C.'s environment minister indicated no desire for the province to get involved.

"It's not the business of the province to intervene between a business deal between Indigenous nations and the federal government, and it doesn’t change our responsibility to protect our environment, our coast, tens of thousands of jobs and a significant part of B.C.'s economy," said George Heyman.

He also rejected concerns that opposing a pipeline owned by Indigenous groups would be against the spirit of reconciliation.

"There's a lot of nations who are deeply concerned about their rights, their title, traditional way of life and we've said all along it's the federal government's priority to say yes or no to the pipeline."

In March, the federal government laid out several principles for Indigenous groups to purchase a stake in the $4.5 billion project.

The deadline for the federal government to rule on the pipeline expansion project is set for June 18.

The announcement comes as Alberta's government launched a new $1.6 million ad campaign aimed at getting the federal Liberals to approve the controversial pipeline project.

"We're hopeful that the government won’t delay, but if they delay -- if there’s any delay -- we could lose an entire construction season, and that will have unbelievable, detrimental impact to Alberta," said Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage at the ad unveiling on Parliament Hill.

With files from CTV Calgary and the Canadian Press