A B.C. teen will be remembered in a celebration of life three weeks after the boy died of an apparent overdose.

Carson Crimeni was found near a skateboard park in Langley on Aug. 7. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

"He was a beautiful boy," his grandfather said last week. "He didn't deserve this."

The 14-year-old's death raised questions after video surfaced on social media showing the boy in his final hours.

His father, Aron, issued an emotional plea to witnesses who've yet to speak with police, believing the teen was given drugs by older boys. He believes those boys then recorded Carson as he twitched, appearing to be increasingly in distress, then left him to be found later by a group that called 911.

Carson's death is also the subject of an investigation led by B.C.'s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking into what happened that night, after the RCMP received a call about a boy in distress.

Mounties were contacted around 8 p.m. that night by someone who'd seen a photo posted on Snapchat and was concerned for his wellbeing.

Two officers went to an area around a skateboard park in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood, but left when they saw no sign of the boy.

Carson was found about two hours later near the park.

The IIO said so far there's been no allegation of any wrongdoing, but that the office will be looking into the actions of police and measuring them against what might be considered "reasonable."

The death highlighted a need for harm reduction initiatives and further education, a recovered addict told CTV News a week after it happened.

Guy Felicella said young people are often educated through content they find online, which often isn't true.

He added that Carson's death is an indicator of the toxic drug supply circulating the region. The further out a suburb is from a major city, the less likely it is to have harm reduction services that focus on reducing the risk.

Felicella also had tips for how parents should talk to their kids about drugs. He suggested avoiding pointed questions and choosing instead to have general conversations, as a way of assessing a child's knowledge and experience.

There have been no charges in the case, and the RCMP is still looking for witnesses to come forward. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers, or directly with the RCMP at 604-532-3398.

The IIO is also looking to speak to anyone who saw the responding officers in the area that night. Witnesses are asked to call 1-855-446-8477.