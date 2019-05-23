

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Traffic was busier than usual in downtown Vancouver this morning, after a large funeral procession was held at the First Baptist Church on Burrard Street.

Fallen firefighter Ron Renville was honoured at the celebration of life—bringing together firefighters from across the Lower Mainland and even outside of the province.

According to his obituary, he passed away suddenly in his home on May 4. It reads: “He lived his life with kindness, respect, integrity and unconditional love.”

The 47-year-old worked with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for 18 years, as a firefighter and Acting Lieutenant. He leaves behind his wife of 20 years and two children.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid shared on Twitter that Renville’s passing is considered a “line-of-duty death.”

The service closed several downtown streets temporarily, as a uniformed march took place, which was followed by a motorcade procession. A reception followed shortly after in Burnaby at the Firefighters Public House.