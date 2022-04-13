Fundraisers, donation centres launched to support those impacted by Vancouver fire
After dozens were displaced and several businesses impacted by a fast-moving fire in Vancouver's Gastown this week, fundraisers and donation centres have been set up to support those affected.
According to BC Housing, 144 residents were displaced by a fire that broke out in the four-storey Winters Hotel on Abbott Street. Of those, 71 residents lived in the single-room occupancy hotel in the top levels of that building. Another 73 people who lived in a neighbouring SRO damaged by smoke were also displaced.
Atira Women's Resource Society, which runs the SRO that was in the Winters Hotel, is seeking donations to support residents affected by the fire. A collection centre was set up at Bette's Boutique near Main and Cordova streets where people can drop off and receive donations Wednesday.
Some of the items requested include toothbrushes, toothpaste, bedding, towels, clothing, shoes, pet food and non-perishable food items.
Residents weren't the only ones impacted. Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in an update on the fire Tuesday that six ground-level businesses were damaged by the fire. Another seven are affected by ongoing road closures on Abbott Street, he said.
It's expected the building will need to be demolished.
Since the fire, multiple fundraising campaigns have been launched. One, which was started by a member of the Gastown Business Improvement Society, aims to help merchants and their staff with any urgent needs.
"Our conversations with the impacted businesses have been devastating and any donations made in these challenging times could go a long way," a message on the fundraising page says.
The fundraiser, hosted by GoFundMe, has a goal of collecting $100,000. As of Wednesday morning, more than $7,500 had so far been donated.
Other businesses have individual campaigns, like Nika Design, a leather shop.
"Unfortunately, we have lost everything, and the damage to the building is so bad that we will need to permanently relocate," Nika Design's fundraising page says.
The store hopes to raise $75,000 and has so far gathered about $4,000.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said its investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing. In the update Tuesday, Fire Chief Karen Fry said it's believed the fire started on the second residential floor.
Fry confirmed crews were called to the same building on Friday about an accidental fire. That fire was contained to one unit, Fry said, adding that "an order for compliance" was issued at that time. Monday's fire did not start in the same room as Friday's did.
Officials said Tuesday it's believed all SRO residents are accounted for. All staff and contractors are also believed to be safe, but no update has been given on any guests or pets that may have been inside the SRO at the time.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack charged with terror
The man arrested Wednesday in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway was charged with a federal terrorism offense, a day after the attack on a crowded rush-hour train.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 likely shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 87 senators are now on the 'stop list' or 'black list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
'Not a breakout budget': No post-budget bump in support for Liberals, says Nanos
The federal Liberals are not seeing any bump in support following the release of the 2022 federal budget that unveiled new spending on housing, national defence, and progressive policy commitments, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Vancouver Island
-
Explosives team called after artillery shell discovered at Vancouver Island scrapyard: RCMP
Staff at a scrapyard north of Campbell River, B.C., had some anxious moments on Tuesday waiting for word from an explosives team about a strange object they had found on the premises.
-
NEW
NEW | Man, 56, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Victoria killing
A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for a 2020 attack that left one man dead in Victoria.
-
UVic student describes living in van amid Victoria's tight rental market
In a housing market that's out of reach for many people's budgets, one UVic student decided to pour the money he did have into this road residence.
Calgary
-
Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis found in contempt of court
A former Alberta justice minister has been found in contempt of court for threatening to sue a plaintiff in the middle of her testimony in a civil trial.
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
Luxury home sales surge illustrates high consumer confidence in Calgary
More than 420 homes, priced at over $1 million, sold in the city of Calgary during the first few months of the year, representing a huge surge over last year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
High Level Bridge on track to get repair and top-deck pathway, rather than being torn down
The High Level Bridge is unlikely to be torn down and replaced, as the City of Edmonton further steered its plans Wednesday toward repairing and adding pedestrian space to the 109-year-old icon.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
Doug Ford election strategy reminiscent of money-saving 2018 campaign, Nik Nanos says
The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are staying true to what worked in the last provincial election by pitching ideas that will directly impact voter's pocketbooks, pollster Nik Nanos says.
-
Ontario reports 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
12-year-old dies after being hit by bus in Longueuil
A 12-year-old child has died after being hit by a bus in Longueuil.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Portage la Prairie student among victims of triple homicide, school division says
The Portage la Prairie School Division is mourning the loss of a student in a triple homicide that left the girl, 6, her younger brother, 3, and her mother, 32, dead.
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing underway for Prince Albert man who killed 7-year-old son in triple murder
Sentencing is underway for a Prince Albert man who murdered his seven-year-old son and his parents.
-
Saskatoon could see a new 30-storey residential, retail building
Saskatoon firm AODBT Architecture + Interior Design is holding a public information session on May 11 for a proposed 30-storey mixed-use building in Nutana.
-
Saskatoon firefighters free person trapped in SUV
Firefighters rescued a person trapped in an SUV following a crash on Highway 14.
Regina
-
Highway conditions deteriorate as spring blizzard slams southeast Sask.
Highway conditions are going from bad to worse in southeastern Saskatchewan as a spring blizzard slams that part of the province along with southern Manitoba.
-
Jury hears from witness inside vehicle during alleged drive-by shooting that killed Jordan Denton
Court heard more about the events leading up to Jordan Denton’s death from a witness who claims to have been in the passenger seat when the man was shot and killed in the street late in 2019.
-
Agribition announces leadership changes and plans for next show at AGM
The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) announced an operating loss of $321,000 for 2021 at its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting: police
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in Halifax Tuesday night.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 likely shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
London
-
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
-
New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London; holiday hours at mass vaccination clinics
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no additional deaths.
-
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
-
'Laurentian did not have to file for CCAA protection,' auditor general concludes
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Laurentian University did not have to declare insolvency in February 2021, describing it as a deliberate choice.
-
Storms prompt weather alerts across northern Ontario
From winter storm warnings in the northwest to rainfall warnings in the northeast, most of northern Ontario is under a weather alert.
Kitchener
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
-
Warmest day of the year so far as temperatures top 20 Celsius in Waterloo region
The temperature in Waterloo region has hit 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year.