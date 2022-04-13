Fundraisers, donation centres launched to support those impacted by Vancouver fire

After dozens were displaced and several businesses impacted by a fast-moving fire in Vancouver's Gastown this week, fundraisers and donation centres have been set up to support those affected.

According to BC Housing, 144 residents were displaced by a fire that broke out in the four-storey Winters Hotel on Abbott Street. Of those, 71 residents lived in the single-room occupancy hotel in the top levels of that building. Another 73 people who lived in a neighbouring SRO damaged by smoke were also displaced.

Atira Women's Resource Society, which runs the SRO that was in the Winters Hotel, is seeking donations to support residents affected by the fire. A collection centre was set up at Bette's Boutique near Main and Cordova streets where people can drop off and receive donations Wednesday.

Some of the items requested include toothbrushes, toothpaste, bedding, towels, clothing, shoes, pet food and non-perishable food items.

Residents weren't the only ones impacted. Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in an update on the fire Tuesday that six ground-level businesses were damaged by the fire. Another seven are affected by ongoing road closures on Abbott Street, he said.

It's expected the building will need to be demolished.

Since the fire, multiple fundraising campaigns have been launched. One, which was started by a member of the Gastown Business Improvement Society, aims to help merchants and their staff with any urgent needs.

"Our conversations with the impacted businesses have been devastating and any donations made in these challenging times could go a long way," a message on the fundraising page says.

The fundraiser, hosted by GoFundMe, has a goal of collecting $100,000. As of Wednesday morning, more than $7,500 had so far been donated.

Other businesses have individual campaigns, like Nika Design, a leather shop.

"Unfortunately, we have lost everything, and the damage to the building is so bad that we will need to permanently relocate," Nika Design's fundraising page says.

The store hopes to raise $75,000 and has so far gathered about $4,000.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said its investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing. In the update Tuesday, Fire Chief Karen Fry said it's believed the fire started on the second residential floor.

Fry confirmed crews were called to the same building on Friday about an accidental fire. That fire was contained to one unit, Fry said, adding that "an order for compliance" was issued at that time. Monday's fire did not start in the same room as Friday's did.

Officials said Tuesday it's believed all SRO residents are accounted for. All staff and contractors are also believed to be safe, but no update has been given on any guests or pets that may have been inside the SRO at the time.