The survivors of last month's fiery crash on the Burrard Street Bridge still have a long recovery ahead of them, but they're getting a lot of community support in the meantime.

On Monday night, friends and well-wishers came together for a fundraiser at Parlour in Yaletown, where organizers set a lofty goal of $25,000 to be split between the victims.

One of the survivors, veteran cab driver Larry Claypool, has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in hospital weeks after the Dec. 19 crash. The other, bartender Christian Zelichowski, is staying with family as he recovers from organ damage and several broken bones.

Zelichowski's friends say the extra financial support makes all the difference during this difficult time.

"[He'd] been working just like all of us do to make it from paycheque to paycheque," Allyse Knowlton said.

And Claypool, a driver easily recognized for his friendliness behind the wheel, doesn't have any family in Vancouver. The fundraiser organizers said they want to make sure he's looked after as well.

"It punches your heart to think this guy's in a serious accident – he's got no help," organizer Robbie Trudeau said.

Claypool was driving over the bridge with Zelichowski as his passenger when his cab crashed with an Audi R8. The impact of the collision split the sports car into two pieces, which were left in flames on the bridge deck.

The driver, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene.

Donations for the two survivors were collected at the Parlour door Monday night, and there was a silent auction that included a trip for two on a private jet to catch a Seahawks game.

Zelichowski's friend Gary Kupecz bid a whopping $5,000 for the Seattle football package.

"We hope he gets better and if this helps, let's get 'er done," Kupecz said.

Separate online fundraisers set up to help the two victims have also collected more than $78,000 combined.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure