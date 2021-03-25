VANCOUVER -- Police in Delta say a fully loaded dump truck was pulled off the road earlier this month after officers discovered its brakes were "completely inoperable" during an enforcement blitz.

In a news release Wednesday, the Delta Police Department says it inspected 59 vehicles during a safety campaign on March 16. Thirty-three violation tickets were handed out and drivers of 31 vehicles were given orders or had their vehicle placed out of service immediately.

In one case, a dump truck with a full trailer was taken off the road after several severe defects were discovered.

"Unfortunately all of the brakes on the trailer were completely inoperable," said Const. Jared Clark in the news release. "This vehicle was an immediate danger to others on the road."

Officers also say multiple tires on the truck-trailer combo needed to be immediately replaced.

In another case, police say a commercial cargo van's tires were worn down past the tread surface and into the inner structure of the tire.

Thirty inspections of taxis and ride-sharing vehicles were also conducted, with two tickets handed out.

The day-long blitz was conducted with several Lower Mainland law-enforcement partners, Delta police say.