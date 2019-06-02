

CTV News Vancouver





A British Columbia man wanted for theft made a dramatic escape out of a West Kelowna Walmart parking lot.

A province-wide warrant was issued for Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 32, on Wednesday for theft under $5,000.

On Saturday, authorities received a report that he was allegedly spotted at the local Walmart.

Mounties said the suspect has a history of fleeing from police and in response, uniformed officers attempted to arrest him in a high-risk traffic stop.

“A combination of marked and unmarked police vehicles were used to box in the suspect’s pickup truck, which he then allegedly used to ram two police cars, in an apparent attempt to escape capture, ultimately pushing one into a civilian’s car and causing minor damages,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release.

As the suspect tried to leave, he allegedly sped towards one of the police officers who had exited her vehicle.

“Fearing that their partner could suffer serious injury or even death, a second officer discharged his firearm, the round is believed to have struck the driver side area of the Ford pickup truck,” Cpl. O’Donaghey said.

RCMP said no one was injured in the incident and they do not believe the suspect was hit either.

Police said McAlpine was driving a 1998 teal green Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police warn the public not to approach him or his vehicle if spotted and instead, call 911.