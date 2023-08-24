Frustrated with wildfire response in the Shuswap area, locals organize a 'truth and freedom' convoy
Days after tensions started simmering in the Shuswap area of B.C. over wildfire fighting efforts, a convoy of locals attempted to seek answers at an area roadblock.
A notice of the so-called Convoy of Truth and Freedom was posted to a local Facebook group Wednesday, instructing drivers to gather at the Shuswap Community Centre at 6 p.m. before vehicles would make their way down towards Sorrento.
"We wish to engage in a diplomatic and peaceful conversation with checkpoint officers to seek clarity as to why such a large block. The threat of the fires is greatly reduced," read the post.
Organizers wrote that their intention was to start the process of dismantling the blockade and opening Highway 1 between Sorrento and Blind Bay.
A one-hour video was posted on social media, showcasing frustrated exchanges between members of the convoy and authorities.
The dispute comes after days of accusations by some locals that the province of not providing adequate wildfire support, which they say is the reason residents are taking measures to protect their home.
In an attempt to stop people from entering evacuation zones, the RCMP began placing spike belts at roadblocks. Police are warning that people found wandering in evacuated areas may be arrested.
"When unauthorized people are in evacuation areas, it escalates the danger involved for everyone. It also limits the kind of wildfire-fighting tactics that the BC Wildfire Service can deploy," said Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma.
BCWS said that while it's still ideal for people to leave evacuation zones, those who chose to stay can help out—as long as they're willing to take direction from fire officials.
Forrest Tower, an information officer for BCWS, explained that some locals have been hired as emergency firefighters to help with the Ross Moore Lake fire near Kamloops. Many more have volunteered to get involved in a number of ways, according to Tower, who says that opportunity is also being offered in the North Shuswap for those who have basic training and personal protection equipment.
"We are setting the operational tactics, so there needs to be some trust in that what we're doing is the most efficient and fastest way to get people back in this area," said Tower.
The Bush Creek East wildfire burning between Chase and Sorrento is estimated at 41,041 square kilometres and has been described as one of the fastest moving, most aggressive fires in the province's history.
BCWS has ranked this wildfire as the province's number one priority.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement age reforms.
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP respond to Langford home after raccoon attacks residents, dog
Mounties responded to a complaint of screaming at a home in Langford on Tuesday night to find the homeowner struggling to capture a raccoon that had entered the residence.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Saanich firefighters aid wildfire fight
Crews responded to a brush fire in Thetis Lake Park Monday night -- knocking it down before it grew beyond one acre in size, leaving a mop-up job that was wrapped up Tuesday afternoon -- but not before the flames left nearby residents, like Deborah Danby, scared for their lives.
-
Ocean Cleanup crew removes 54 tonnes of plastic from Pacific garbage patch
A non-profit organization on a mission to get rid of plastic in the world’s oceans has landed in Victoria with its largest haul yet – bringing in 120,000 pounds of waste.
Calgary
-
Bar shooting sends Brooks, Alta., man to hospital
A man is in serious condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in Brooks, Alta.
-
Vandalism causes widespread Telus service outage in northwest Calgary
Telus is dealing with a widespread outage of internet, TV and phone landline service in northwest Calgary because of vandalism.
-
Homeless encampment in Calgary alley causing concerns for neighbours, nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment in the southeast Calgary is sparking concern among area residents and local business owners.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Showers end and smoke moves in
Cloudy and occasional showers in the Edmonton region through this morning and right into midday.
-
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Line 3 will stay closed permanently after Scarborough RT derailment
Service will not resume on Scarborough's Line 3 following a derailment last month, officials confirm.
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
More than a dozen whales have died at Marineland in the last 4 years
The Canadian Press has learned that 14 whales and one dolphin have died at Marineland over the past four years.
Montreal
-
Pedestrian hit by car in east Montreal, severely injured
A 29-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend
Some of the summer's biggest festivals have come and gone, but the Montreal area is still hopping with activities for the final weekend of August. From audiovisual experiences to fashion and design to cheap movies to Django Reinhardt appreciation, here are some of the events happening on the weekend.
-
Wildfires: Quebec lifts ban on forest access
The ban on forest access to government lands has been completely lifted in Quebec. The Natural Resources and Forests Ministry also ended road closures in the Nord-du-Québec region at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants displaced from Winnipeg apartment building now living in encampment
Some tenants displaced from a Sargent Avenue apartment building are now calling a riverbank encampment home after they had to scramble to find new housing.
-
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
-
Winnipeg home goes up in flames for second time this month
A Winnipeg home went up in flames on Wednesday for the second time this month.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Saskatoon chief highlights need for funding to ensure proper drug rehabilitation
STC Chief Mark Arcand is pushing to improve care for those addicted to drugs at the wellness centre.
-
Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows
A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.
Regina
-
Sask. man's compost pile creates tension with neighbours
One property owner near McLean, Sask. has accumulated a growing compost pile on his land, which has created tension with neighbours.
-
'About our young guys': U of R Rams host Manitoba in pre-season showdown
The University of Regina (U of R) Rams play host to the Manitoba Bisons Thursday night at Mosaic Stadium in pre-season action which will be an opportunity for players new and old to get in the game.
-
Sask. kids set up iced tea stand, earn $500 to buy Nintendo Switch
A sweltering hot summer day and a roadside iced tea stand was all Kashton and Aspen Kickley needed to raise nearly $500 for a new Nintendo Switch.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP searching for Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder
The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a man’s death in Lunenburg County and have issued a provincewide warrant for his arrest.
-
Percentage of French speakers in N.B. rises from 2016 but down from historic high
Statistics Canada data shows that the percentage of people in New Brunswick who can hold a conversation in French is up from 2016 but down from historic highs.
-
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
London
-
Fatal collision due to flooding from ‘unpreceded storms’ in Thames Centre
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, OPP say.
-
One suspect arrested, another at large in robbery investigation
London, Ont. police are searching for a suspect after a robbery that took place last week in the downtown core.
-
Multiple vehicle crashes reported due to floods
Middlesex OPP say there were multiple collisions in the region Wednesday night due to significant flooding on the roads.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrie girl killed in ATV rollover northern Ontario
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
Woman and child hurt following hydro pole crash in Cambridge
A five-year-old and 43-year-old woman have been injured after a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener centralizing arts and entertainment facilities management
The City of Kitchener is hoping residents and visitors will soon be able to see more and varied performances across the area.