Frostbite concerns as freezing temperatures grip Fraser Valley

With Arctic air blowing across B.C.’s South Coast, some of the coldest temperatures are being felt out in the Fraser Valley.

It’s expected to drop to -16 C in Abbotsford, but will feel more like -29 C with the wind chill.

“We are seeing some very strong outflow winds right now through the Fraser Valley and temperatures have really plummeted there since yesterday. We’ve seen the temperatures drop to near -19 degrees for the Hope area,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

And yet, some people told CTV News Friday that they don’t mind the chill.

“I’m layered up so I feel OK, except for my face,” said Casey Rempel, who was out walking at Mill Lake in Abbotsford Friday morning.

Doug Hedlin, 74, said he’s used to the cold.

“I came from Saskatchewan where it’s 30 below,” he explained.

And when asked, Judy Braun said she was out walking in the frigid weather, “Because I’m from Ontario and I love the cold.”

But experts warn you should be cautious outside.

“The combination of these low temperatures and these strong winds can be dangerous and lead to things like frostbite, and if you don’t have enough proper layers, even hypothermia,” Charbonneau explained.

It hasn’t been this cold in the Fraser Valley in more than a year

In Abbotsford, the Salvation Army is working to get homeless campers inside.

“We’ve been out over the last week giving out extra blankets to people and checking on their needs. Most of the people are vacating the tents at night and going to the extreme weather centres,” said Rob Studiman of the Salvation Army Centre of Hope.

Even when there’s no space, he said they are making room.

“We’re full every day, including beyond full with extra beds that we have space for and we also have emergency cots going down and mats going down on the floor,” he explained, adding that the shelter is in need of toques, gloves, blankets and a number of other cold-weather items.

A new shelter was supposed to open in late 2023 at the site of the former Lonzo encampment, but it’s still not complete.

“We had some challenges with the site, we had some challenges with the product that we were bringing in,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon.

“The good news is the units are almost complete and work on the ground has already started. And we’ll be able to…move people in by early February because we know those units are desperately needed in the community,” he said.

Kahlon said the new facility will open up an additional 10 to 15 beds. He also said the province is in discussions with Abbotsford to bring more supportive housing to the community.