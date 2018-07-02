When you think of visiting the B.C. Legislature, you may not think to bring your stun gun with you. But according to those in charge of security at the precinct, the electronic devices are just some of the prohibited items they've seized from unknowing guests.

"The overwhelming majority of people who come to our building are tourists and visitors," says Kelly Dukeshire. He's a constable with the Legislative Assembly Protective Services. He adds, "They have no nefarious purpose or intent."

Clad in all back, wearing a vest and carrying a firearm, Dukeshire is one of the peace officers keeping watch over the legislature. On a typical summer day, 2,000 people walk through the doors of the Legislature and go through airport-type screening.

The most common items of concern are everyday Swiss Army knives. Dukeshire estimates they're found up to seven times an hour during the busiest time of year. The knives are legal in Canada but officers don't want to see them come into the Legislature. Dukeshire says it doesn't matter how sharp or dull they are.

"It doesn't take much to cause a significant amount of havoc," explains Dukeshire.

The Swiss Army knives are held and often returned. Other guests are not so lucky. The Criminal Code of Canada details prohibited items, including knives that are spring-loaded, or considered concealed or made to look innocuous. Butterfly and credit card knives (they fit inside a wallet), along with switchblades, push daggers and blades hidden inside a belt buckle are some of the items the officers come across, albeit infrequently. These items are seized and can't be returned.

Perhaps the most surprising thing of all, security officials say they've seen attempts to bring in stun guns. People carrying them or other items contrary to the law could be arrested or charged, but things almost never get that far.

The peace officers have never seized a gun. Dukeshire says while many surprising things are seized, he's not overly concerned.

"When you look at the people that are visiting this building, a lot of them are tourists, they've come from all over the world, they've checked out of their hotel and they have all their possessions with them - a backpack or suitcase." He says that's when they decide to check out what is an iconic building. His and his colleagues' jobs are meant to allow the public to enjoy the legislature, while also keeping it and the people inside, safe.