VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's political leaders are gearing up for another day of campaigning today before they head into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

NDP Leader John Horgan will kick off the day with an announcement at the Seaspan shipbuilding yard in North Vancouver while the Greens' Sonia Furstenau plans to talk about climate change and clean jobs in Nanaimo.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he will make an announcement on child care that will particularly help women and low-income parents return to the workforce.

The campaigns have been dominated by virtual events in the lead up to the Oct. 24 vote amid COVID-19 restrictions and Elections BC says more than 625,000 people have requested mail-in ballots.

On Thursday, Horgan, Wilkinson and Furstenau shared their visions for economic recovery involving everything from tax breaks, benefits, housing and transit investments at a discussion hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

The board says one quarter of businesses say they don't believe they'll survive a year under current economic conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.