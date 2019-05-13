

Delta police say they took over 100 vehicles off the road over the span of three days over safety concerns as part of massive traffic safety blitz.

Police, along with B.C.'s commercial vehicle and safety enforcement unit, said 378 commercial vehicles were targeted for full inspections, with 160 being pulled over from May 7 to 9.

"The majority of the issues that our officers find are tire defects, braking problems or cargo that is not properly secured," said Const. Ken Usipiuk with Delta's traffic unit.

In one case, Usipiuk says, police checked on an unsafe trailer only to discover it had been stolen and had stolen licence plates on it.

Police say Delta was a focus due to it acting as a thoroughfare to Vancouver's ports and the U.S. border.

Steve Bauer, with the province's commercial vehicle safety unit, said authorities focused on container haulers and dump trucks.

Tickets ranged from $109 to $598 for those who refused to comply with previous orders.