Friends of Surrey homicide victim asked to come forward

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in Surrey, B.C., this week, and asked anyone who knew him to reach out to investigators.

RCMP officers found 47-year-old Frank James critically injured at his home on 76 Avenue on Wednesday night. James later died, despite the efforts of first responders to provide emergency aid.

Authorities have not commented on the victim's cause of death, but said the "nature of his injuries" led officers to call in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"We're urging anyone who knew Mr. James to contact IHIT," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release Friday.

"The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and we continue to build a timeline of events and learn as much as we can about those involved."

Investigators would also like to speak with anyone who was driving in the 18800 block of 76 Avenue between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. Wednesday and has a dash cam.

IHIT can be reached through its information line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.