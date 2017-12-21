

Ben Miljure, CTV Vancouver





Vancouver’s hospitality industry is rallying around one of its own after a popular bartender was seriously injured in a fiery crash on the Burrard Street Bridge early Tuesday morning.

Christian Zelichowski was a passenger in a cab hit by a high-performance sports car that went out of control and crossed the centre line shortly before 1 a.m.

The driver of a northbound Audi R8 died at the scene after the car split into pieces and burst into flames when it hit the southbound cab head on.

Zelichowski and the cab driver, Larry Claypool, both survived but have serious injuries.

Claypool, a beloved veteran of the Vancouver taxi industry, has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in intensive care. Zelichowski has damage to abdominal organs, along with broken bones in his spine, sternum and ribs.

"We went straight to the hospital. We were unfortunately not allowed to see him,” said Tiffaney West who has worked with Zelichowski for years at Twelve West, a Granville Street nightclub.

The injured bartender also worked at The Local in Gastown, after recently transferring from the restaurant’s Kitsilano location.

"Everyone's freaked out. We don't know what's going on,” said West. “So we're kind of just hoping for the best and sending the family prayers and lots of light, energy and love, and trying to get through it day by day."

A GoFundMe page set up for Zelichoski raised tens of thousands of dollars in the first few hours it was online as co-workers, customers and friends donate to make sure he can focus on getting healthy and not worry about money on his long road to recovery.

"He's definitely a tough guy and he's got a lot of support from friends, family, colleagues, employers. So, everyone is there for him and we're pretty confident that he's going to come out on top,” said Peter Girges, the owner at Twelve West.

Zelichowski’s family says his most recent surgery Wednesday evening at Vancouver General Hospital went well but he will require more and there is no timeline for him to be released from hospital.