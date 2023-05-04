Friend of B.C. teen murder victim testifies from behind screen at trial

With a big white screen shielding her view of the accused, a friend of the 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in 2017 took the witness stand Thursday.

The accused killer, Ibrahim Ali, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Justice Lance Bernard gave the 14-person jury a brief explanation of why the screen was there before the testimony began.

"The Criminal Code permits the trial judge to allow a witness to testify behind a screen in certain circumstances," Bernard said.

"I have found those circumstances exist in relation to the Crown's next witness," he continued.

Bernard then told them they must not draw any adverse inference toward the witness or the accused.

Through a translator, the woman, now 19, said she and the girl, whose identities are both protected by a publication ban, were close friends who often studied and hung out.

She said they interacted the morning of July 18 while at summer school.

The jury was shown a video of the girl, which was captured by the witness during a fire drill, in which she says her friend was smiling.

The witness said she couldn’t remember if she saw the girl at school again that day.

According to the Crown, the victim was last seen alive departing a Burnaby Tim Hortons just before 8 p.m. that night.

According to a police officer who testified earlier in the trial, the 13-year-old’s body was found in the woods in the early hours of July 19.

Crown says its theory is that Ali strangled the teen to death while sexually assaulting her after grabbing her off a pathway in the park.

The friend testified that the girl’s mom always required her to be home before dark, and that she never used drugs or alcohol.

She added that the girl didn’t have a boyfriend, nor did she ever talk about boys.

The Crown is expected to finish questioning the friend on Friday, before the defence will begin its cross-examination.