Friday was Vancouver's coldest Dec. 2 since 1954

Vancouver saw little of the snow that had been predicted during Friday's rush hour, but the city did see its coldest Dec. 2 in almost 70 years.

Temperatures got as low as -5.7 C on Friday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada. The previous record of -5.6 was set in 1954.

Vancouver's record was one of a dozen broken Friday, many of them in communities around the Lower Mainland.

The other low-temperature records set Friday were:

Abbotsford area – new record of -9.8, old record of -6.2 set in 2014

Agassiz area – new record of -9.7, old record of -9.0 set in 1985

Clinton area – new record of -28.8, old record of -27.0 set in 1985

Hope area – new record of -11.8, old record of -8.3 set in 1970

Lytton area – new record of -20.7, old record of -17.6 set in 1985

Malahat area – new record of -4.6, old record of -4.3 set in 1996

Osoyoos area – new record of -18.3, old record of -16.5 set in 1985

Princeton area – new record of -28.5, old record of -26.6 set in 1985

Squamish area – new record of -11.7, old record of -7.2 set in 2014

Whistler area – new record of -17.7, old record of -13.9 set in 1984

White Rock area – new record of -6.4, old record of -5.4 set in 2014

The records listed are based on "a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," according to Environment Canada.

While Friday was more notable for cold than snow in the Lower Mainland, a low pressure offshore brought heavy snow to some parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada said Saturday that the community of Comox saw 17 centimetres of accumulation in Friday's storm.

Malahat had the next highest total, at 15 centimetres, while North Courtenay and the Howe Sound community of Port Mellon each saw 12.

Accumulations were below 10 centimetres in all of the other communities noted by Environment Canada on Saturday.